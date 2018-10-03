Jury finds Terrance Edmonds guilty of shooting his girlfriend
YOUNGSTOWN — A jury this afternoon found Terrance Edmonds guilty on all four of his felony counts, including attempted murder.
Edmonds faced counts of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and illegal possession of a firearm for shooting his girlfriend, Denise Thurston, 32, in the head on July 21.
Jurors returned the unanimous verdict just after 3:30 p.m.
He is set for sentencing Oct. 10 by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Read more details in Thursday’s Vindicator and on Vindy.com.
