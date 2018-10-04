Jury decides Edmonds did not act in self-defense in shooting girlfriend

YOUNGSTOWN

A jury on Wednesday afternoon determined Terrance Edmonds was not acting in self-defense when he shot his girlfriend in the head, putting her in a vegetative state.

After nearly five hours of deliberation, jurors returned the unanimous verdicts just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, finding Edmonds, 31, guilty of felony counts of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and illegal possession of a firearm.

Edmonds admitted to shooting 32-year-old Denise Thurston once in the head during an argument on July 21, but testified Tuesday she would have shot him first. He testified Thurston came to the East Hilton Avenue home he shares with his mother, threatened to kill him over accusations of infidelity and fired several shots outside and toward the home.

Edmonds said he approached Thurston while she remained in her vehicle outside the home and attempted to talk with her - but he brought a loaded .380-caliber handgun with him.

“I feared for my life. ... I was trying to defuse the situation,” he told the jury Tuesday.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.