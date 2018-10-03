Jury awards $44.5M in Ohio family’s medical negligence lawsuit

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — A jury has awarded a paralyzed boy and his family $44.5 million in their medical negligence lawsuit against an Ohio laboratory.

The Franklin County jury’s verdict against Athens Medical Laboratory Inc. was announced recently in the lawsuit filed by Bradley Metts and his parents, Danny Metts II, of Athens, and Nikki Metts, of Albany.

The family sued in 2014 over an ear infection they contend wasn’t properly diagnosed or treated, resulting in a brain infection and paralysis for the then-9-year-old Bradley. The Metts’ attorney, Gerry Leeseberg, said two other medical entities earlier named in the lawsuit reached confidential settlements with the family.

A message left Tuesday for the Athens laboratory’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

Leeseberg says the verdict included money for life-care costs, past medical bills and compensatory damages.