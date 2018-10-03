Judge refuses to block today's emergency alert test

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York federal judge has refused to block the Federal Emergency Management Agency from conducting its emergency alert test on telephones.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan rejected the longshot effort by three individuals who sued without a lawyer to try to stop the test set for 2:18 p.m. today.

She called the constitutional questions raised by the lawsuit significant and urged the litigants to find attorneys to help them pursue their claims. The lawsuit said the alert system violates the First and 14th Amendments by failing to give people the chance to opt-out.

Judge Failla said the claims were too speculative to block the test.

The judge said she believes the litigants want to ensure President Donald Trump doesn't turn the alert system into a second Twitter feed.