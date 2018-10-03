Mahoning Valley Job Fair draws hundreds of job seekers

By Jordyn Grzelewski

YOUNGSTOWN

The 2018 Mahoning Valley Job Fair drew about 300 job seekers and nearly 40 employers.

The event, organized by The Vindicator and sponsored by manufacturing company Vallourec, took place Tuesday at Stambaugh Auditorium. Veterans were invited to attend an hour before the event opened to the general public and eat a continental breakfast provided by Vallourec.

The job fair featured a variety of industries. Among the companies in attendance were University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, IGS Energy, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Counseling Services, Comfort Keepers and Schwebel’s Bakery.

Ann Marie Ondo, a talent-selection specialist with Akron Children’s Hospital, said she spoke to dozens of interested job seekers for several available positions at the hospital’s Beeghly campus in Boardman. “It’s been nonstop,” she said.

Veronica O’Brien, director of safety and human resources for Yourga Trucking Inc., was there to represent the Wheatland, Pa.-based company, which is looking for truck drivers.

O’Brien, noting a shortage of truck drivers, said she was successful in finding numerous candidates.

Chris Allen, talent-acquisition manager for Vallourec, said he not only met people who were interested in working for the company, but who had the needed skills. Vallourec Star is a steel-pipe mill in the city that primarily serves the oil and gas industry.

“We found a lot of good people,” Allen said. “It was worth our time and effort.”

Many of the employers encouraged prospective applicants to follow up via their websites.