Indonesian quake toll raised to 1,407

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia has increased to 1,407.

National disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in Jakarta this afternoon that 519 of the bodies had been buried.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake and the tsunami it generated devastated the city of Palu and nearby communities in Central Sulawesi province.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited the city today and said aid was starting to arrive.