Hoerig seeks lawyer

YOUNGSTOWN

Claudia Hoerig has asked a federal judge to assign her a federal public defender to work on her request to be released from detention on a habeas-corpus petition. Habeas corpus is a writ requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a judge or into court, especially to secure the person’s release unless lawful grounds are shown for the detention.

Hoerig, 54, is in the Trumbull County jail, awaiting a Jan. 14 trial in common pleas court on an aggravated-murder charge in the March 2007 death of her husband, Karl Hoerig, in their Newton Falls home.

On Monday, the Youngstown federal court docketed her hand-written request for a federal public defender, which said she is unable to pay the costs of the petition and is unable to litigate the case on her own “due to the complexity of the case.”

Waterline break

YOUNGSTOWN

A portion of Midlothian Boulevard near the Youngstown-Boardman line reopened Tuesday after crews worked more than 21/2 hours to repair a major waterline break.

Officials, however, told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, that South Avenue will remain closed from Midlothian to Judson Avenue through the week. It’s estimated to reopen Friday.

South Avenue south of Midlothian is open to traffic.

Crews from the city water department said they’ll be digging up waterlines along South Avenue as they continue making repairs.

They say no businesses or homes should lose water pressure.

The entire intersection was shut down at 4:30 a.m. as water flooded the roadway.

The department has issued a boil alert for those in the area of Midlothian Boulevard and Palmer Avenue.

House mate stabbed

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a North Portland Avenue man was arrested Monday afternoon after he stabbed a house mate in a fight over hairs in the shower.

Daquan Ross, 21, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Police were called to the West Side home about 1:30 p.m., where the victim said he had showered earlier in the day and made sure to clean the drain in the shower. Ross then took a shower but he did not clean the drain, the victim told police. The two argued, and the victim said Ross cut him under the armpit with a knife.

School job fair

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown School District is having a job fair for nonteaching positions at 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at the Austintown Transportation Building, located behind Fitch High School, 4560 Falcon Drive. The district looks to hire bus drivers and maintenance workers.

More Digest on A6