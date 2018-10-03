METRO DIGEST || Car crashes into houses

Car crashes into houses

WARREN

The driver of a 2009 Chrysler 300 crashed into two houses in the 700 block of Ohio Avenue Northwest at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, coming to rest partially in the basement of the second house. Dustin W. Campana, 24, of Harrison Street Northeast, was injured and taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

City police say Campana was driving about 80 mph and was unable to make the curve in the road leading from Summit Street where it changes to Ohio, traveling off the right side, breaking through a guardrail and hitting the porch of 725 Ohio Ave. and the foundation of 715 Ohio Ave.

Campana is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on charges of driving under suspension, reckless operation and failure to control.

Man’s body found

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The body of Thomas Hughes Kimbell, of East Moorehead Avenue, was found Tuesday about 3:20 p.m. east of Moravia Street. A Pennsylvania State Police trooper said the initial investigation revealed no evidence of foul play, but an autopsy will be conducted. The man was reported missing Monday.

Fire destroys home

FOWLER

A family home in the 4000 block of Davis Drive Northeast near Sodom-Hutchings Road Northeast in Fowler Township was destroyed by fire that was reported at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, the cause of the fire is unknown. Smoke and flames were coming out the back of the home when it was reported, and the home was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Charged with theft

WARREN

Stephanie Hilbun, 41, of Nebraska Avenue in McDonald, will be arraigned today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on charges of theft in office, theft and four counts of forgery related to thefts from the McDonald Parent Educator Group. She was indicted on the charges and arrested Tuesday. She is in the county jail. The thefts are alleged to have occurred in January 2016, according to court records.