Mahoning not hit by storm

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

Mahoning County avoided the brunt of the storms that came through the Mahoning Valley on Tuesday afternoon while multiple streets were flooded in Warren and equipment damage resulted in 219 power outages in Columbiana County, most in Salem, where numerous trees were downed by high winds.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, there was flooding near the Save-A-Lot store on North Park Avenue near Atlantic and Forest streets N.W. in Warren, beginning at about 5:30 p.m.

At about the same time, flooding took place on Porter Street NE, Washington Street, Scott Street NE; at Mahoning Avenue and Market Street; and on Parkman Road SW, in the 4000 block. A Warren Fire Department crew was dispatched to rescue one car that was stalled in deep water. Also in Warren, there was flooding on School Street, and Tod Avenue NW was impassable in the 1600 block, according to the 911 Center.

As of 7:30 p.m., First Energy reported 219 customers in Columbiana County without power; 44 in Trumbull County and 14 in Mahoning County.

According to a First Energy spokeswoman, of the 219 in Colulmbiana County, 196 were in Salem. Crews know the outages were due to equipment failure, but until they get on scene won’t know the cause of the damage.

In Trumbull County, the 44 outages were in Weathersfield and were expected to be repaired by 9 p.m.

Officials also reported a tornado touched down in Crawford County, Pa., doing heavy damage to Rolling Hills Eldercare in Conneautville, Pa.

A few residents suffered minor injuries, and they were moved to the local fire department until more permanent housing could be found.