OSHP Lisbon looking for hit skip vehicle

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

LEETONIA

The sister of a man who was found run over early Tuesday morning said she thinks he was walking to work when he was killed.

Nicholas Crookston, 30, was found about 6 a.m. on old state Route 344 near state Route 588 after he was struck by a vehicle while walking west on Route 344.

State troopers with the Lisbon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are looking for a Jeep Wrangler they think was involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident.

Crookston was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative from the Columbiana County Coroner’s office.

Angela Nail, Crookston’s sister, said he leaves behind three siblings and a 14-year-old son. Nail said she thinks her brother was on his way to his job at Envelope One in Columbiana when he was struck and killed.

Lt. Les Brodie, commander of the Lisbon post, said investigators found plastic parts of what they believe are a 2007 or newer Jeep Wrangler. Among the parts are the inside of a wheel well, a mud guard and some parts from the hood.

Crookston was wearing dark clothing when he was found, and the stretch of road he was walking on does not have streetlights, Brodie added.

The speed limit on that stretch of road is 55 mph, Brodie said. He said he thinks whoever hit Crookston was traveling very fast.

Investigators at the scene could not determine if Crookston was walking on the side of the road or in the middle when he was hit. Brodie said an accident-reconstruction team was called in, and they may be able to determine where in the road he was when their work is completed.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the accident, can call the post at 330-424-7783.