Austintown teen remains jailed after court hearing
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
An Austintown teen remains in custody on felony-level drug-possession and trafficking charges following his first pretrial hearing Wednesday in juvenile court.
Daniel Weddington, 16, of New Road, Austintown, is accused of intending to sell three-quarters of a pound of marijuana that township officers recovered from his nearly vacant home.
Austintown Detective Jeff Solic said the teen’s mother, Rebecca Osborne, 45, had recently moved out of state but the 16-year-old remained in the home.
Solic said police responded to the New Road home Sept. 23 on reports from neighbors.
