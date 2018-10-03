Agenda Thursday

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., regular meeting, administration building, 1315 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, basement, Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

