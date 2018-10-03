Agenda Thursday


October 3, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Thursday

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., regular meeting, administration building, 1315 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, basement, Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

