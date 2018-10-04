Abdu Center experts tell latest on breast cancer during Awareness Month

YOUNGSTOWN

Kathy Flickinger of Youngstown was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer when she was 41 years old in 1998.

Doctors told Flickinger, a mother of four, she had only five years to live.

Her daughter had just gotten married, and she prayed she could experience being a grandmother before she died.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said. “It was very emotional. I didn’t know if I would see my kids grow up.”

After six surgeries and several chemotherapy treatments over a year and a half, the cancer was gone.

Now, the cancer-free Flickinger volunteers with the American Cancer Society to help put on events such as the Mahoning County Relay For Life, and she enjoys spending time with her 14 grandchildren.

“Every day is a miracle,” she said.

Studies show 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to be refreshed on the facts.

Alexis Smith, co-medical director of the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center on Belmont Avenue, debunked a couple of breast cancer myths.

