Y'town 1 of 10 possible federal pilot project sites for smart transportation

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown was chosen as one of 10 pilot project sites in Ohio expected to blaze a new trail in smart transportation development across the state.

Area leaders said the favor of Gov. John Kasich’s

DriveOhio initiative, created in January, could offer the extra leverage needed to secure $10.8 million in federal transportation development funds for an autonomous shuttle corridor connecting “anchor institutions” such as Youngstown State University, Mercy Health and Youngstown Business Incubator plus

other street enhancements.

“They thought we really fit the blueprint of what they’re looking for – a tight urban core with a loop around the university to the hospital,” said James Kinnick, executive director of Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, which submitted the $10.8 million BUILD grant proposal in July.

BUILD awardees will be announced in four to six weeks, he said.

He and others, including Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber President James Dignan, YSU President Jim Tressel, met with federal lawmakers in Washington, D.C., late last week to champion the city’s application.

Read more about the proposed project in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.