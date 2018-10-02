Woman accused of theft from McDonald Parent Educator Group

WARREN

Stephanie Hilbun, 41, of Nebraska Avenue in McDonald, will be arraigned Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on charges of theft in office, theft and four counts of forgery related to thefts from the McDonald Parent Educator Group.

She was indicted on the charges and arrested today. She is in the Trumbull County jail.

The charges are alleged to have occurred in January 2016. The charges carry possible prison penalties.