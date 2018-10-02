We are under tornado watch until 11 p.m.
ASHTABULA
The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a tornado warning for east central Ashtabula County until 3:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 14 miles south of Conneaut. The NWS reported quarter-sized hail.
The NWS also issued a tornado watch for several eastern Ohio counties, including Ashtabula, Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties until 11 p.m.
