We are under tornado watch until 11 p.m.

Published October 2, 2018 at 3:02 p.m.
Updated October 2, 2018 at 3:12 p.m.

ASHTABULA

The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a tornado warning for east central Ashtabula County until 3:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 14 miles south of Conneaut. The NWS reported quarter-sized hail.

The NWS also issued a tornado watch for several eastern Ohio counties, including Ashtabula, Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties until 11 p.m.

