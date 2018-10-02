UPDATE: Water main break at Midlothian Blvd. and South Ave. closes road
Road closed
6:54 a.m.: Midlothian Blvd. is now open, however South Ave. remains closed as crews work on the water line break.
5:30 a.m.: Police are asking that motorists avoid the Midlothian Blvd. and South Ave. area, as a water main has broken and the roads are currently closed. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
