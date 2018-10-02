BREAKING: Claudia Hoerig wants out, asks fed judge for public defender

UPDATE: Water main break at Midlothian Blvd. and South Ave. closes road


October 2, 2018 at 5:34a.m.

Road closed

6:54 a.m.: Midlothian Blvd. is now open, however South Ave. remains closed as crews work on the water line break.

5:30 a.m.: Police are asking that motorists avoid the Midlothian Blvd. and South Ave. area, as a water main has broken and the roads are currently closed. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

