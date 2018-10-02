Warren firefighters rescue cat at apartment blaze

WARREN

No one was injured but a cat had to be resuscitated with oxygen and a special pet oxygen mask used by two Warren firefighters in an 8:32 a.m. fire in a River Run apartment building on Lodwick Drive Northwest today.

The resident of the townhouse-style apartment was alerted to the fire by fire alarms and an employee of the complex, but two of his cats were still inside and rescued by Warren firefighters.

Two firefighters gave the unconscious cat oxygen in the yard in front of the apartment until it regained consciousness. Firefighters then drove the cat to a nearby veterinarian's office for treatment.