vindicator file photo

Aubrey Toney, center, flanked by defense attorneys John Juhasz, left, and Paul Cohn gets ready for a sentencing hearing in 2014 in Mahoning County Common Pleas court. Toney was convicted of the 2010 murder of Thomas Repchic and wounding his wife, Jacqueline. Prosecutors and defense attorneys both say that one of the keys to trying a murder case is getting the right jury.