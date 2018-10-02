US Marshals nab shooting suspect
YOUNGSTOWN
U.S. Marshals today arrested a man wanted in an August shooting on the East Side.
Jerry Womack, 34, was taken into custody at a home in Coitsville, a spokesman for the marshals said.
Womack is wanted in the Aug. 8 shooting on Mumford Drive. The victim told police he was at a home there to visit his girlfriend when he saw another man there who shot him.
