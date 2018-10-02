Self defense in question at attempted murder trial

By Justin Wier

jwier@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Terrance Edmonds’ attorney agrees his client shot his girlfriend, leaving her in a vegetative state, but he argues Edmonds acted in self-defense.

“I don’t disagree that [the victim] was shot in the head, but the evidence will show that shooting was done in self-defense,” said Atty. Robert Rohrbaugh.

Edmonds’ trial began Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court with Judge R. Scott Krichbaum presiding. Edmonds, 31, of Loveland Avenue, faces several charges that resulted from the July 21 shooting.

Police found the victim in her car on Hilton Avenue with the engine still running. Edmonds told police at the scene he shot her, prosecutors said.

For assistant Prosecutor Steve Yacovone, Edmonds’ motivations were not in question.

“We have a defendant who got angry, pulled out a pistol and shot his girlfriend in the head,” Yacovone said.

Rohrbaugh said Edmonds’ relationship with the victim was a struggle, and she constantly accused him of infidelity.

On the night in question, Rohrbaugh said she shot at the Hilton Avenue house where Edmonds was staying earlier in the night.

Later, she used Facebook live to ask Edmonds to come outside and talk to her.

“She told him, ‘I’m coming, and I’m shooting,’” Rohrbaugh said.

The case went to trial late Monday morning after Edmonds turned down a last-minute plea agreement against his family’s advice.

Edmonds faces charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and illegal possession of a weapon. He was unable to possess a gun because of a previous felony domestic-violence conviction.

Edmonds could face an additional charge of murder if his victim, who remains in the hospital on life support, dies.

Prosecutors will begin to present evidence today.