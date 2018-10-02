Testimony begins in Edmonds attempted murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN

Testimony in the attempted murder trial for Terrance Edmonds began today.

Edmonds is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head - which left her in a vegetative state - on July 21 outside a Hilton Avenue home on Youngstown's south side.

Jurors this morning heard from Ohio BCI lab technician Donna Schwesinger who confirmed gun shot residue was found on both of Edmonds' hands following the shooting.

Paramedic Rick Valesko, who transported the woman for trauma care just before 5 a.m. that morning, said he found the woman in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had driven off Hilton Avenue into a yard. She had a traumatic head injury which exposed brain matter, he said.

Youngstown Police Department officer Brad Ditulio testified one spent shell casing was found the woman's vehicle and three live rounds were found nearby, outside the vehicle.

Testimony and evidence presentation continues today.

Read more details in Wednesday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.