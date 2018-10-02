Suspect arraigned

AUSTINTOWN

A suspected burglar caught and zip-tied by residents while in the act last week was arraigned Monday and remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.

James J. Centafanti, 39, of Norquest Boulevard, Austintown, did not plead to his felony count of burglary during his arraignment in the county area court in Austintown, court records show. He’s accused of burglarizing a Kirk Road home multiple times in recent weeks and stealing loose cash. On Sept. 23, the residents surprised and apprehended Centafanti themselves, before turning him over to township police, according to a report.

Man faces 5 charges

WARREN

Justyn R. Young, 34, of Belmont Street, was arraigned on five charges Monday in Warren Municipal Court after a man accused Young of firing a gun toward him and another person on Idylwild Street Northeast on Friday.

Young pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault and single counts of failure to comply with the orders of a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

A city man said he was standing on Idylwild at 11:52 p.m. talking to someone in a vehicle when a car sped down the street. The man said he yelled at the driver to slow down. The driver stopped, got out and said, “What you all got to say to me?” Then he pulled out a gun, fired it and drove away.

An officer spotted Young’s vehicle nearby and chased it before arresting him on Belmont Street. The gun was recovered in an empty lot. Young’s bond is $50,000.

Woman arrested

BOARDMAN

During a domestic-violence arrest Thursday evening on Meadowbrook Avenue, a woman kicked a police officer in the chest, according to police reports.

The victim told police that he and Champayne Lexus Russ, 22, of Boardman, were arguing when she bit and punched him. Russ then took a ceramic potted plant and threw it at the victim’s car.

Russ was arrested on charges of domestic violence, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, criminal damaging and attempted vandalism.

Police find marijuana

BOARDMAN

Police found nearly 16 pounds of marijuana when searching a home on Hitchcock Road on Friday afternoon. Police obtained a warrant to search the home of Douglas Hotchkiss, 59. Hotchkiss ran into the woods by his home, carrying marijuana plants and then attempted to throw the plants into the woods.In the residence, police discovered marijuana plants, bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a pistol. Hotchkiss was arrested on charges of cultivation of marijuana, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Boil advisory

HUBBARD

The city plans to start installing a waterline on Creed Street at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Water may be shut off in certain areas during the installation, which is expected to take about eight hours. The impacted areas are Timber Point Condominium Development, which includes Timber Point Boulevard, Timber View and Timber Lake drives, Oakcrest, Redwood and Maple Ridge drives and all addresses south of 116 Creed. After service is restored, the city is advising its customers in those areas to boil water for one minute then letting it cool before drinking it. Affected residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

Robotics winners

GIRARD

Girard High School’s FIRST Robotics Team No. 379 – The RoboCats – were part of the first-place alliance at an off-season competition Sunday in Worthington. The team won over 29 other teams at the CORI off-season regional. The team is celebrating its 20th year in FIRST Robotics and plans to compete in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Cleveland and Pittsburgh in the spring. The team is preparing for two fundraisers. The first is a Sip N’ Paint at the Girard Italian Fraternal Home Club at 7 p.m. Oct. 13. Seats can be reserved by calling 330-545-5431, ext. 201. The team will have its annual Trash and Treasure Sale at the Girard City Gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20.

Crash on Route 711

girard

A semi-truck driver clipped a car while changing lanes Monday afternoon on state Route 711, sending the car into a guardrail. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. near the Gypsy Lane exit. The car driver was sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for her injuries. No further information was available Monday night. Police issued a citation to the truck driver, Cris Hernandez Jr.