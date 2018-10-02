Stadium Drive one of 16 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Ohio

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Stadium Drive Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2018, the U.S. Department of Education announced Monday.

Each year, the No Child Left Behind – Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes elementary and secondary schools in the United States that make significant progress in closing achievement gaps or whose students achieve at the highest levels in their state.

Stadium Drive, which was recognized for its high achievement, is one of 16 Ohio schools awarded this year.

Also recognized in the Mahoning Valley is Maplewood Elementary near Cortland in Trumbull County. Nationwide, 349 schools were honored.

For Stadium Drive Principal Michael Zoccali, the award symbolizes more than Stadium Drive’s high test scores.

“It’s an award that speaks volumes to not only the jobs of staff but also the work of students, parents and the community. It’s truly a school and community award,” said Zoccali.

Boardman Superintendent Tim Saxton agrees, noting that the award recognizes the work of the whole school district.

“It’s also quite an honor for Boardman Schools. It verified the quality education not only at Stadium Drive, but all seven buildings,” said Saxton.