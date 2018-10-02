Simchat Torah ends Jews' fall high holidays with celebration
YOUNGSTOWN
People of the Jewish faith celebrated the final of the fall Jewish high holidays today with singing, dancing and lots of Torahs.
The holiday of Simchat Torah celebrates the conclusion and restart of the annual Torah reading cycle.
During Jewish liturgical services, portions of the
Torah are read throughout the year. The reading of the final passage and the subsequent reading of the first passage are celebrated during the holiday of Simchat Torah.
The Torahs are traditionally maintained as scrolls, rather than as books, when used in a liturgical setting, and congregants dance and carry Torahs during the celebration.
Rabbi Joseph Schonberger of Temple El Emeth in Liberty said Jewish holidays are normally observed as extensions of the daily liturgical service, and that Simchat Torah is celebrated with music and jubilance.
“When we renew the reading of the Torah, we add extra singing and dancing, which we do with Torahs, because it’s very important,” Rabbi Schonberger said. “We honor people with special roles during the service where they read from the Torah.”
Rabbi Schonberger said each of the Jewish holidays challenges adherents to focus on various aspects of life.
