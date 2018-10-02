Send The Vindicator your Trick or Treat hours
The Vindicator will list local times for trick or treating and/or alternative Halloween activities. Send the day, time and place of each event to: The Vindicator, Trick or Treat listing, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780.
If you submit the information by email, send it to news@vindy.com and put Trick or Treat listing in the subject line. Questions? Call 330-747-1471, ext. 1291. The deadline to submit the listings to the paper is Oct. 22.
