Report: Man stabbed because of hairs in shower drain

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a North Portland Avenue man was arrested Monday afternoon after he stabbed a housemate in a fight over hairs in the shower.

Daquan Ross, 21, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Police were called to a North Portland Avenue home about 1:30 p.m., where the victim said he had showered earlier in the day and made sure to clean the drain in the shower. Ross then took a shower but he did not clean the drain, the victim told police.

The two argued and the victim said Ross cut him under the armpit with a knife.