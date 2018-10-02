Patrol closes intersection of state Route 558 and old state Route 344
LEETONIA
The Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has closed off the intersection of state Route 558 and old state Route 344 following a fatal pedestrian accident this morning.
A dispatcher at the post said she is still waiting for troopers to complete their investigation before more information is released. She did not give a timetable as to when the road will reopen.
