Patrol closes intersection of state Route 558 and old state Route 344


October 2, 2018 at 8:55a.m.

LEETONIA

The Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has closed off the intersection of state Route 558 and old state Route 344 following a fatal pedestrian accident this morning.

A dispatcher at the post said she is still waiting for troopers to complete their investigation before more information is released. She did not give a timetable as to when the road will reopen.

