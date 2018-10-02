Man arrested after attacking ex-roommate at courthouse

Staff report

WARREN

It’s not every day a person violates a civil stalking protection order before they even leave the protection order hearing.

But that is what Thomas D. Brown, 21, of Ardmore Court in Niles and Edgehill Avenue in Warren, is charged with doing Monday.

Deputies arrested Brown after he attacked the man who filed the protection order. The hearing on the third floor of the Trumbull County Courthouse had just ended.

Magistrate Patrick McCarthy advised the man requesting the protection order he was free to leave while asking Brown to remain so McCarthy could verify Brown’s contact information.

But Brown, sitting in front of McCarthy not far from the other man, left his seat and attacked the other man. McCarthy pulled Brown off of the other man while another employee contacted deputies.

