Leetonia man killed in hit and run walking to work, sister says
LEETONIA
The sister of a man who was found run over early Tuesday morning said she thinks he was walking to work when he was killed.
Nicholas Crookston, 30, was found about 6 a.m. on old state Route 344 near state Route 588 after he was struck by a vehicle while walking west on Route 344.
State troopers with the Lisbon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are looking for a Jeep Wrangler they think was involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident.
Crookston was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative from the Columbiana County Coroner’s office.
Angela Nail, Crookston’s sister, said he leaves behind three siblings and a 14-year-old son.
Lt. Les Brodie, commander of the Lisbon post, said investigators found plastic parts of what they believe are a 2007 or newer Jeep Wrangler, including the inside of a wheel well, a mud guard and some parts from the hood.
