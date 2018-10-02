Lawmakers debate fix after conservation fund lapses

WASHINGTON (AP) — A popular program that supports conservation and outdoor recreation projects across the country expired after Congress could not agree on language to extend it.

Lawmakers from both parties back the Land and Water Conservation Fund, but the program lapsed Monday amid dispute over whether its renewal should be part of a broader package of land-use and parks bills.

A Senate committee approved a bill on today to permanently reauthorize the fund and ensure it is fully paid for.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted 16-7 to endorse a bill offered by Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state, the panel's top Democrat. Five Republicans joined all 11 Democrats to advance the bill to the full Senate.

Cantwell calls the conservation fund "the key tool" that Congress uses to help communities "preserve recreation opportunities and make the most cost-effective use of the land."

The committee also approved a separate bill to address a growing backlog for maintenance projects at national parks.

A bill led by Republican Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee would use federal drilling royalties to create a multibillion-dollar maintenance fund for parks across the country. The bill is co-sponsored by Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Angus King, I-Maine.

Portman said he has been concerned about the maintenance backlog – now estimated at about $12 billion – since he was budget director under President George W. Bush more than a decade ago.

"We put something in the budget to deal with the backlog, not enough, but Congress has tried in different ways," Portman said. "To me, it's about good stewardship. It's about saving tax dollars over the long term with predictable funding for capital expenditures. "