Jurors called for murder case

YOUNGSTOWN

Jury selection is underway this afternoon in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for one of two men accused of an August 2017 shooting death on the South Side.

Charles Allen, 24, of Campbell, is going on trial for the murder of Tyreese Lynch, 22, who was found shot about 12:40 a.m. Aug. 29, 2017, in a car on Chicago Avenue. He later died of his wounds at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case.

Also charged in Lynch’s death is Jamar Sklenchar,20, of Maywood Drive.