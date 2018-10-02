GM reports Cruze sales continue major slide

LORDSTOWN

Sales of the Chevrolet Cruze dropped 27.4 percent in the third quarter of 2018 from the same quarter last year.

That’s according to the quarterly sales report General Motors released today.

That figure includes both the Lordstown-built Cruze compact car and the Cruze hatchback that is built in Mexico. GM no longer provides a breakdown by body type.

The automaker reported delivering 31,971 Cruzes in Q3, down from 44,046 delivered in the third quarter of 2017.

Year-to-date, GM reported Cruze sales are down 26.5 percent compared with last year.

Overall, GM sales were down 11.1 percent year over year in the third quarter.

For the month of September at Ford, car sales fell 25.7 percent, while SUV sales were down 2.7 percent and truck sales were down 9.9 percent.

The F-series pickup truck fell 8.8 percent to 75,092.

Overall, the Ford brand recorded an 11.3 percent sales decline, while the luxury Lincoln lineup was down 7.2 percent.

Fiat Chrysler outsold Ford for September. Jeep rose 14.1 percent to 83,764 vehicles.

The Dodge brand rose 40.6 percent. Ram was up 9.2 percent, the Chrysler brand was down 6.8 percent.