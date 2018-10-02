General Extrusions claims fraudulent $498,814 check was cashed on account

BOARDMAN

General Extrusions claims that a fraudulent check was cashed on the company’s account for $498,814, according to police reports.

The company’s chief fiscal officer told police that the company issued a check for $814 to a vendor on Sept. 14. A check was posted Saturday for $498,814 but the fraudulent check had the same number as the one issued on Sept. 14.

The chief fiscal officer learned that the vendor never received the check issued on Sept. 14.