Flu shot recommended

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Department of Health recommends that all Ohioans 6 months and older get a flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged vaccination by the end of October, when flu activity traditionally begins. The flu season typically peaks between December and February and can last as late as May.

Getting a flu shot helps protect all, including older adults, very young children, pregnant women, and people with certain long-term health conditions who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications, said ODH officials. Symptoms of the flu can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

Opioid program praised

YOUNGSTOWN

Mercy Health received the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society’s Davies Award of Excellence for its work in improving opioid prescribing practices by using health information technology to improve patient outcomes and value.

Mercy Health changed its approach to improve the health of the communities it serves by utilizing its electronic medical record and designing tools and protocols to ensure compliance with current legislation and improve prescribing practices.

Dr. Jewell joins ACH

AKRON

Dr. Steven Jewell has joined Akron Children’s Hospital as director of pediatric psychiatry and psychology. He replaces Dr. Stephen Cosby, who retired in June.

Most recently, Dr. Jewell was vice president and medical director at Child Guidance & Family Solutions in Akron; has been a member of the medical staff in psychiatry at Akron Children’s since 2007, and previously held positions in child psychiatry in the Pittsburgh area.

Mercy gives $25,000 to Someplace Safe

YOUNGSTOWN

Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley presented Sister Stella Schmid with a $25,000 donation for The Sister Stella Domestic Violence Shelter, Someplace Safe, in Warren. Someplace Safe, Trumbull County’s domestic violence agency, provides emergency shelter to victims of domestic violence as well as 24-hour crisis intervention services, case management, legal advocates, support services and community education.

Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley made the donation in honor of Sister Stella who has been involved with Someplace Safe for more than 30 years.