BREAKING: Packages with suspected ricin sent to Pentagon, Navy chiefs

Emergency alert test going out Wednesday to mobile phones nationwide


October 2, 2018 at 1:09p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 225 million mobile devices across the U.S. will receive a test emergency alert Wednesday.

It's the first nationwide test for a wireless phone emergency alert. It will be sent at 2:18 p.m. EDT.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it'll sound like an Amber Alert or flood warning. The subject will read: "Presidential Alert." The text will say: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

A test of broadcast systems will happen at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

FEMA officials say the test will last about a half-hour so some people may get it at different times. They expect about 75 percent of all wireless users to get the alert. The alert would be used in the event of a major nationwide emergency.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$789900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$335000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000