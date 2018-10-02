Emergency alert test going out Wednesday to mobile phones nationwide
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 225 million mobile devices across the U.S. will receive a test emergency alert Wednesday.
It's the first nationwide test for a wireless phone emergency alert. It will be sent at 2:18 p.m. EDT.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it'll sound like an Amber Alert or flood warning. The subject will read: "Presidential Alert." The text will say: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."
A test of broadcast systems will happen at 2:20 p.m. EDT.
FEMA officials say the test will last about a half-hour so some people may get it at different times. They expect about 75 percent of all wireless users to get the alert. The alert would be used in the event of a major nationwide emergency.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 15, 2018 midnight
Missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about real emergency
- May 1, 2018 midnight
Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell deal to antitrust cops
- April 19, 2017 2:43 p.m.
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News
- January 16, 2018 8:52 a.m.
Japan public TV sends mistaken North Korean missile alert
- September 24, 2017 midnight
Apple Watch goes solo, but don’t dump your phone yet
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.