Joshua Dixon teaches being kind

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

COLUMBIANA

Joshua Dixon Elementary teaches students to always be kind.

New student-resource officer Wade Boley hosted a citizenship lesson with students Monday afternoon for October’s Bullying Prevention Month, teaching them the importance of being responsible and respectful citizens.

“We do character-building lessons,” Boley explained. “You have got to start them young. It doesn’t matter if they’re 5 years old or 95 years old, being a good citizen where you’re at in a moment in life is very important.”

Julie McClish, fourth-grade social studies teacher, said it’s all about understanding civic participation.

“Civic participation requires [students] to make decisions that are good for their community, their state and their nation,” she said. “They need to practice effective communication skills which include active participation in communicating, compromising and negotiating. Altogether it makes up what it takes to be a good citizen.”

Pam Shriver, fourth-grade substitute teacher, said simply: “It’s just important to respect everybody’s rights.”

Students tie in their citizenship lessons with the school’s new Buddy Bench.

“This bench will help even the shyest and the newest kids,” said principal Kim Sharshan.

The bench serves as a neutral place for students to sit if they may be afraid to make new friends.

“If you’re bored and lonely and have nobody to play with, or just having a bad day, you can sit there, and someone will come make friends with you,” said fourth-grader Kyla Hogan. “It’s a really good idea. You can learn how to be a good friend and help others.”

Fellow fourth-grader Andrew Kridler said it’s a signal to ask if someone wants to play with you.

“If you’re new, usually you don’t have a lot of friends yet so they might want to play, but don’t know how to ask,” he said.

“It’s cool. If you were that person on the bench, you’d want other people to treat you that way,” said fourth-grader Camille Jeffries.

Along with the Buddy Bench, students also have blue “always be kind” shirts to promote being kind to one another.

“It’s blue because we want it to stand out that we’re sending a message to kids to be kind,” Sharshan said.