College, trade school reps at Eastwood Mall on Thursday


October 2, 2018 at 2:53p.m.

NILES — Local students and parents are invited to meet with representatives from more than 60 colleges, universities and trade schools from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road.

Each school will offer information on degree options, admissions, and financial aid. The event is sponsored by Kent State Trumbull, the mall, and area guidance counselors.

