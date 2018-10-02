Claudia Hoerig wants out, asks fed judge for public defender
YOUNGSTOWN
Claudia Hoerig has asked a federal judge to assign her a federal public defender to work on her request to be released from detention on a habeas corpus petition. Habeas corpus is a writ requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a judge or into court, especially to secure the person’s release unless lawful grounds are shown for their detention.
Hoerig, 54, is in the Trumbull County jail, awaiting a Jan. 14 trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas court on aggravated murder in the March 2007 death of her husband, Karl Hoerig, in their Newton Falls home.
On Monday, the Youngstown federal court docketed her hand-written request for a federal public defender, which said she is unable to pay the costs of the petition and is unable to litigate the case on her own “due to the complexity of the case.”
More like this from vindy.com
- September 22, 2018 midnight
Hoerig files petition to be released from jail
- March 16, 2018 9:50 a.m.
Trumbull killer asks federal court for relief
- September 6, 2018 9:43 a.m.
Aggravated murder trial of Claudia Hoerig now delayed to Jan. 14
- February 21, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Hearing scheduled on defense request to dismiss charges against Claudia Hoerig
- September 7, 2018 12:08 a.m.
Claudia Hoerig agrees to push back murder trial date to Jan. 14
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.