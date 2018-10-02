Bond set for woman accused in murder plot
Associated Press
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio
A woman who police say is accused of plotting to kill an acquaintance has had her bond set at $250,000.
A judge in Middletown set the bond Monday for 49-year-old Jody Back. The Middletown woman was arrested Friday on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports court records say Back allegedly met with an informant Sept. 26, 27 and 28 to negotiate a deal to have another woman killed. The records say Back provided an address and a time frame for the slaying.
Middletown police say that Back agreed to relinquish her property in return for the slaying of a woman whose name wasn’t released. Police didn’t comment on a possible motive.
