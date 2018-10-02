Akron man faces felony drug charge

CANFIELD

City officers arrested an Akron man for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and marijuana Monday.

Officers just after 12 a.m. stopped a vehicle driven by Dynasty A. Daniel, 25, of Akron, for driving left of center along West Main Street, according to a police report. Daniel’s passenger, Labronze W. Burns, 27, also of Akron, was found to be carrying a set of digital scales with a white powder later tested and found to be cocaine.

Burns faces a felony count of cocaine possession and misdemeanor counts of marijuana abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Daniel was also cited into mayor’s court for the traffic violation and for driving while under suspension.

Burns is set for arraignment in the county area court in Canfield today. He remains in the Mahoning County jail.

Police, board probe claim by patient

AUSTINTOWN

Township police and the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities are investigating a disabled patient’s assault claim against a locally employed in-home care provider.

The developmentally disabled patient claims the caregiver – who was, at the time, an employee of New Leaf Residential Services – struck him in the arm with a closed fist Aug. 30, according to a township police report filed Sept. 20. No injuries were reported.

The caregiver has since quit the job, according to DD Superintendent Bill Whitacre. He said the state DD department may place caregivers who face substantiated abuse claims from disabled patients on a registry that precludes them from further employment in their field.

A New Leaf Residential Services spokesman declined comment Monday.

Schools plan Fire Safety Week events

CANFIELD

Canfield elementary students can test their fire safety knowledge when Cardinal Joint Fire District firefighters host game show-style presentations for Fire Safety Week next week.

Cardinal firefighters and a fire truck are set to visit Hilltop Elementary School on Oct. 10 and C.H. Campbell Elementary School on Oct. 11, according to the district.

Firefighters will offer fire safety tips through a “game show” tailored to their grade levels. Students can also tour the fire truck, see and touch fire response equipment and “find their way to safety” through an inflatable fire house.

More Digest on A7