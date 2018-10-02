Agenda Wednesday

BREAKING: Packages with suspected ricin sent to Pentagon, Navy chiefs

October 2, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Canfield City Council, 5:30 p.m., city hall, 104 Lisbon St.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., regular meeting, community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Warren City Council, 3 p.m., meeting called by Packard Music Hall chairwoman Helen Rucker, council caucus room, 141 South St. SE, Warren.

Struthers City Council Finance & Legislation Committee, 6:15 p.m. followed by Police and Fire Committee at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the condition of the police department, council caucus room 11, 6 Elm St.

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

