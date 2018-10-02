Agenda Wednesday
Agenda Wednesday
Canfield City Council, 5:30 p.m., city hall, 104 Lisbon St.
McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., regular meeting, community room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Warren City Council, 3 p.m., meeting called by Packard Music Hall chairwoman Helen Rucker, council caucus room, 141 South St. SE, Warren.
Struthers City Council Finance & Legislation Committee, 6:15 p.m. followed by Police and Fire Committee at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the condition of the police department, council caucus room 11, 6 Elm St.
Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
