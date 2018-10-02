2 women arrested with Stormy Daniels sue police officers
COLUMBUS (AP) — Two women arrested with adult film actress Stormy Daniels at a strip club have sued Columbus vice detectives claiming the officers conspired to retaliate against Daniels for her sex allegations concerning Donald Trump before he became president.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested in July for inappropriately touching a female undercover officer. Club employees Miranda Panda and Brittany Walters also were arrested.
Columbus city attorney Zach Klein a week later said the law used to arrest the women was “glaringly inequitable” and should not be enforced. Daniels’ attorney said the arrests were politically motivated, a claim denied by a police union official.
Misdemeanor charges against the women were dismissed.
A message seeking comment was left with Klein’s office Tuesday.
The lawsuit seeks a minimum of $50,000 damages.
