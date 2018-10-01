Sierra McCorvey, a senior voice major at Dana School of Music, sang a selection from Handel’s “Messiah.”

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

POLAND

The Youngstown Sym- phony Chamber Orchestra continued its free “Stained Glass Concert” series Sunday in the sunlit Holy Family Parish sanctuary surrounded on all sides by decorative windows that caught the rays providing a perfect setting for the inspiring music.

“All of our Stained Glass Concert series are in churches. It’s a way to get out into the community and spread this beautiful music,” said Randall Fleischer, conductor of the orchestra.

“I love our Stained Glass concerts. I can’t think of a better way to spend Sunday afternoon than playing beautiful music in a beautiful venue for appreciative audiences,” Fleischer said during a pre-concert interview.

Among the many windows in Holy Family’s sanctuary are the circular “Blessed Trinity” at the front of the sanctuary and the “Holy Family” portraying Jesus, Mary and Joseph at the back of the church. The “Holy Family” window came from the old Holy Family church which is now the gymnasium, said Barb Zorn, chairwoman of the Holy Family Parish Council. Seven windows along the east side of the room represent the sacraments, she said.

The concert ranged from Mozart to America’s famous composers, John Williams and Aaron Copland, and the theme from movie “Schindler’s List.”

Fleischer said Williams has the most Academy award nominations of anyone alive.

Williams has scored more than 100 films, many of which were directed by Steven Spielberg .

Sierra McCorvey of Howland, a senior voice major at Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music, presented a soprano solo from Handel’s “Messiah,” “I Know That My Redeemer Liveth,” accompanied by the orchestra.

The director of music at Holy Family is Mary Ann Bilas Bush, retired long-time music teacher in the Warren City School District.