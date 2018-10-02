Working class discussed at City Club presentation
YOUNGSTOWN — A group of policy researchers from some of the most influential think-tanks in Washington were in town tonight on an “Ohio listening tour” during which the group presented a slew of policy proposals to help bolster the working class.
The presentation took place during a meeting of the City Club of the Mahoning Valley at Stambaugh Auditorium and featured panelists Ron Haskins of the Brookings Institution, Tamar Jacoby, president of Opportunity America, and Bruce Reed of the Aspen Institute.
James Dignan, president of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, and Stephanie Shaw, executive director of Eastern Ohio Education Partnership, joined the delegation of policy researchers on the panel. Jacoby moderated the discussion.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
