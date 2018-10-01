Woman kicks cop in chest, report says
BOARDMAN
During a domestic violence arrest Thursday evening on Meadowbrook Avenue, a woman kicked a police officer in the chest, according to police reports.
The victim told police that Champayne Lexus Russ, 22, of Boardman, became irate during a fight and bit and punched the victim. She then took a ceramic potted plant and threw it at the victim’s car, damaging the windshield.
Russ was arrested on charges of domestic violence, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, criminal damaging and attempted vandalism.
