Woman kicks cop in chest, report says


October 1, 2018 at 2:54p.m.

BOARDMAN

During a domestic violence arrest Thursday evening on Meadowbrook Avenue, a woman kicked a police officer in the chest, according to police reports.

The victim told police that Champayne Lexus Russ, 22, of Boardman, became irate during a fight and bit and punched the victim. She then took a ceramic potted plant and threw it at the victim’s car, damaging the windshield.

Russ was arrested on charges of domestic violence, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, criminal damaging and attempted vandalism.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$335000