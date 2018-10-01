Woman injured by an ax in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

A family feud Saturday resulted in a woman being injured when she was poked in the midsection with an ax by her father-in-law, police report. He was trying to keep her away because he said she attacked him with a pocket knife when he told her to leave his property on Berkley Avenue.

According to Youngstown police, officers arrived at the house at about 10 a.m. when they saw a man holding an ax which he surrendered to police, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

According to the police report, the suspect said he used the ax only to get her away and did not swing the implement at her. He told police the woman left in her car. Police located her on Springdale Avenue from which she was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. Painting class set

MERCER, PA.

Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, will host a painting class with Brandon Cowie, owner of Outland Studios, from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 in the education building. Participants will create a 11-inch by 14- inch jack-o-lantern on wood. All materials will be provided, and no experience is necessary. Cost is $30. Payment and registration are due by Oct. 12. Make checks payable to: Munnell Run Farm, 24 Avalon Court, Suite 300, Mercer, PA 16137. Call 724-662- 2242 for information.

Governor’s debate

MARIETTA

Voters will get their second chance tonight to see the major-party governor candidates debate.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, the Republican candidate for governor, will face off against Democrat Richard Cordray, a President Barack Obama appointee, in the second gubernatorial debate at 7 p.m. at Marietta College.

The final debate will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Cleveland State University – just two days before early voting begins for the Nov. 6 election. The debates are broadcast statewide.

Both candidates, who are running to replace term-limited Gov. John Kasich, have announced plans on jobs, education and health care. The debates will offer an opportunity for Ohioans to see how those ideas compare and contrast.