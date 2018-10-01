Woman arrested after owner assaulted at Town & Country motel

BOARDMAN — A Town and Country Motel customer broke into the office of the owner and assaulted her Saturday night, according to police reports.

The victim told police that Rhiannon Huffman, 39, of Boardman, left her cell phone and drug paraphernalia at the motel.

Huffman returned to the motel in search of her phone. The victim gave it to her and stepped back into her apartment when Huffman forced the door open and punched the victim multiples times.

Security footage confirmed the victim’s account.

Huffman was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary. She also has an active warrant for failure to appear on a drug equipment offense.

Huffman is being held without bond until her scheduled court appearance Tuesday.