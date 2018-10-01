TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Andrew L. Bailey, 31, of Warren, and Kelly S. Spritzer, 30, of same.

Katrina M. Duley, 34, of Warren, and David L. Deuley Jr., 36, of same.

Mary S. Newbery, 32, of Cortland, and Jason A. Rupeka, 40, of same.

Gary L. Thompson, 74, of Warren, and Dorothy E. Martin, 73, of same.

Christina L. Roberts, 49, of Warren, and Scotty Flaker Jr., 45, of same.

Nicholas R. Justus, 27, of Streetsboro, and Stephanie L. Wisniewski, of Warren.

Gina M. Thompson, 22, of Fowler, and Alexander W. Cook, 24, of Niles.

Makenna E. Schaller, 21, of Transfer, Pa., and Dorian J. Kundel, 21, of Cortland.

Candance L. Huston, 27, of Greenville, Pa., and Taylor A. Bauer, 23, of same.

Kevin A. Hostetler, 27, of North Bloomfield, and Julee A. Sweitzer, 27, of same.

Samuel A. Marhulik, 30, of Warren, and Lorri L. Agona, 38, of same.

Joshua A. Faison, 27, of Warren, and Kendra R. Eucker, 25, of same.

Peter R. Francis, 30, of Warren, and Adrianna M. Braho, 27, of Fowler.

Matthew D. Polinsky, 30, of Girard, and Alexa M. Hall, 28, of same.

Deanna L. Dukes, 38, of Warren, and Mykaal L. Parker, 24, of same.

Brandi L. Quinter, 34, of Jamestown, Pa., and Adam M. Richter, 30, of same.

Jackie V. Daniels, 29, of Hubbard, and Eric J. T. Razum, 34, of Warren.

Alexis M. Hribar, 28, of Vienna, and Anthony J. Rura, 31, of same.

Adam P. May, 38, of Warren, and Constance C. Whalen, 29, of same.

Andrea C. Chaves-Mathews, 45, of Cortland, and John H. Wolford, 49, of same.

Caleb S. Dangrow, 24, of Greenville, Pa., and Hannah I. Wilhelm, 25, of Hartford, Ohio.

Ray A. Blasko, 61, of Southington, and Carol M. Blauvelt, 64, of Warren.

Jennifer M. Harris, 32, of Cortland, and Joseph J. Jarman, 36, of same.

Michael C. Rondini, 30, of Brookfield, and Kristi L. Baldwin, 35, of same.

Ethan A. Powell, 23, of Cortland, and Harley N. DeCapito, 24, of same.

Richard A. Hunter, 32, of Warren, and April G. B. Pepito, 22, of same.

Christal A. Groover, 36, of Warren, and Michael T. Raub, 44, of same.

Miranda L. Governor, 27, of Cortland, and Daniel F. Douglas, 26, of same.

Dissolutions Asked

Matthew A. Mourfield and Nicole M. Mourfield.

Stephanie Dupree and David Dupree.

Elizabeth L. Myer and Jeffrey C. Downey.

Erica Lantz and Heather Binion.

Alycia Simon and Joseph Simon.

Divorces Asked

Meghan Hiland v. Frank A. Hiland.

Kasandra Davis Miller v, Carl L. Davis Jr.

Terri Kirkpatrick v. Alan Kirkpatrick.

Vance M. Wagner v. Melinda Wagner.

DocketS

Sam Lamancusa v. Patricia A. Workman et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael Morell et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lincoln Walters et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. David T. Qualls et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. John Ardelear et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Edward H. Razovza et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Donald Murphy et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ronald A. Gardner et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Isnell D. Rumph et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sherry K. Wireman et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lori M. Hernon et al, tax foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Shannan M. Tyson et al, foreclosure.

Midfirst Bank v. Patrick A. Thomas et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. James E. Bugos Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Shawn D. Kelly et al, foreclosure.

Bankunited NA v. Donald Erickson et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Michael E. Bytnar et al, foreclosure.

Midfirst Bank v. Carl G. Fletcher et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. John Doe et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. John J. Maher et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Douglas E. Flynn et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Keith D. Chandler et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Linda D. Russ et al, foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Jody L. Bakos et al, foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Joseph A. Sofchek et al, foreclosure.

Discover Bank v. John H. Ayres Sr., other civil.

Discover Bank v. Myron R. Belvin, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cara Gregory, other civil.

Tracey A. Laslo v. Kristopher Brummer et al, other civil.

Jessica R. Hunter v. Dot Diamond Core Drilling et al, other civil.

Niles Manufacturing & Finishing Inc. v. General Fabrications Corp., other civil.

Brandon Clifford v. Turtle Creek Assets Ltd., other civil.

Pioneer Services v. Joseph Catino, other civil.

Leyla Catino v. Family & Community Services Inc., other civil.

Alisha M. Morgan v. Hubert H. McKenney et al, other torts.

Jenilee McNamara Howell v. Penelope Komsie et al, other torts.

Michelle Allie v. GM Lordstown Assembly NAO Lordstown Fabricating et al, workers’ compensation.

State v. 2 Stone Vaping, money.

State v. Perry E. Anderson, money.

State v. Arnolds Ianazones of Howland LLC, money.

State v. Jacqueline Baker, money.

State v. Thomas Brister Jr., money.

State v. Baseline Printing Inc., money.(4)

State v. Donetta L. Braxton, money.

State v. Ken Carter, money.

State v. Jerry Cenneno, money.

State v. Cetrone Consultants LLC, money.

State v. Collins Auto Repair LLC, money.

State v. Levi R. Core, money.

State v. D M Excavating, money.

State v. Dreaming Dog Bakery LLC, money.

State v. Ivan Dever, money.

State v. Arthur Einzig, money.

State v. Daniel Engle, money.(4)

State v. Forever Two Wheelz LLC, money.

State v. Furniture Decor & More LLC, money.

State v. Dominic Gatti, money.

State v. Gary R. Gibson, money.(2)

State v. Gilford Galaxy Seaford LLC, money.

State v. Glo LLC, money.

State v. Steven R. Havlock, money.

State v. Healing Journey Massage Therapy LLC, money.(2)

State v. Adam Hudek, money.

State v. Jonathan J. Hapcic, money.

State v. Josh R. Host, money.

State v. Tricia Jackson, money.

State v. Jeffrey Clutter, money.

State v. JM Safety Training LLC, money.

State v. Chester Jones, money.

State v. Jotoddis LLC, money.

State v. James Jones, money.

State v. KAG Management, money.

State v. Dustin H. Karr et al, money.

State v. William Long, money.

State v. Susan J. Luta, money.

State v. Linbaugh Corporation Inc., money.

State v. M & R Fuel 805 Market St. Inc., money.

State v. Alfred J. Miller et al, money.

State v. Mobile Power LLC, money.

State v. Matt Smiley’s Auto Service and Repair LLC, money.

State v. Northeastern Alarm, money.

State v. Brian J. Palen, money.

State v. Julie A. Pappada et al, money.

State v. Michael C. Pappada et al, money.(2)

State v. Carl K. Parks, money.

State v. Reed Lawn and Landscaping, money.

State v. Richmond Concrete Products Inc., money.

State v. Patrick F. Rickard, money.

State v. Richard D. Root, money.

State v. Edward B. Rusinowski, money.

State v. Phillip J. Russo, money.

State v. Bryan W. Shields et al, money.

State v. Thomas J. Shingleton, money.

State v. Simon Auto LLC, money.

State v. Joseph H. Speare et al, money.

State v. Renee R. Stofira, money.

State v. Donald R. Sutton, money.

State v. Tim & Kens Auto Repairs Inc., money.

State v. Tyrone Barnes, money.(2)

State v. Shop on Liberty Street LLC, money.

State v. Spot at the Top of the Hill Inc., money.

State v. Total Control Freak LLC, money.

State v. Uplifted Standards LLC, money.

State v. Antoine A. Williamson, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. James B. Resele, money.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Rajesh Baji, money.

Ohio Cat v. William A. Stoneman, money.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Roni L. Elix et al, money.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Jason L. Elix, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Elizabeth Maiorano, money.