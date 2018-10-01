Traffic stop on Hillman leads to drug arrest

BOARDMAN

A traffic stop on Hillman Street on Friday night led to a drug arrest, according to police reports.

Police found crack cocaine and a crack pipe in the car of David Hill, 68, of Youngstown.

Police conducted the traffic stop because Hill was speeding and had only one working headlight. Further inspection revealed that Hill’s plates were expired and that Hill was intoxicated, registering a BAC of 0.026.

Hill was arrested on charges of OVI, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, failure to display driver’s license, expired license plates, and lack of required headlights.

He posted bond, which was $2,500, and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.